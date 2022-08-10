‘Carter’ director revamps opening scene to hook viewers

“The film’s initial script had a different opener. As ‘Carter’ is not a film for theatrical release, I wanted to capture the eyes of viewers with stronger visual images from the start,” Jung said in an online media interview. “People would watch this show via smartphones or laptops. I wanted to give them a far more powerful impression from the beginning to stay tuned,” said the director, well-known for a motorcycle fight scene shot from a first-person point of view in the opening of his female assassin movie “The Villainess” (2017).