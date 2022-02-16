- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ V tests positive for COVID-19
K-pop supergroup BTS’ V has become the fifth member of the group to test positive for COVID-19.
The 26-year-old singer, whose original Korean name is Kim Tae-hyung, visited a hospital Tuesday to get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test after experiencing a mild sore throat and received a positive result, the group’s management agency Big Hit Music said in a statement posted to Weverse.
He completed two rounds of vaccinations and was not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat, according to the agency.
“He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities,” it said.
V met with other BTS members Saturday, but there was no close contact because everyone was wearing a mask.
None of the other BTS members are showing any symptoms, and everyone has tested negative, according to the agency.
V is the fifth member of the septet to test positive for COVID-19. Suga, RM and Jin were confirmed to have been infected in December, followed by Jimin last month. The four have since recovered.
A file photo of V, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)