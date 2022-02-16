- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
K-pop supergroup BTS will hold its first live concerts in Seoul in about two and a half years next month, the group’s management agency said Wednesday.
Three concerts, titled “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul,” will be held on March 10 and March 12-13 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul, Big Hit Music said in a statement on Weverse.
This will be the septet’s first in-person concerts in Seoul since its world tour performance in October 2019.
The first and the last shows will be streamed live online while the second one will become available for “live viewing” at movie theaters around the world, according to the agency.
A promotional poster for BTS concerts to be held in Seoul next month, provided by Big Hit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)