Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
December 20, 2021
K-pop superband BTS has been nominated for the 2022 BRIT Awards for International Group of the Year, the awards’ website showed Sunday.
This is the second consecutive year the group has been nominated for the British annual music awards, both times in the same category.
BTS will be competing against four other contenders — ABBA, Maneskin, Silk Sonic and The War On Drugs.
The awards ceremony is slated for Feb. 8, 2022.
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)