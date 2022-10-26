- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
RM of K-pop supergroup BTS will emcee a new educational-entertainment TV show on cable channel tvN, the channel has said.
Director Jang Hang-jun will co-host “The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge,” set to be broadcast in the second half of this year, the broadcaster said Tuesday.
A sequel to the channel’s popular shows “The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge” (2017-18) and “The Dictionary of Useless Crime Knowledge” (2021-22), the upcoming show will explore various figures all over the world from various perspectives in such fields as literature, physics, forensic medicine and astronomy.
The rapper shared the news on Instagram with the poster of the new season. “So this ended up happening,” he said briefly.
Jang is best known for the films “Break Out” (2002), “Spring Breeze” (2003) and drama “Sign” (2011).
Novelist Kim Young-ha, physicist Kim Sang-wook, forensic scientist Lee Ho and astronomer Shim Chae-kyung will join the show as panelists.
A file photo of BTS’ RM, provided by the group’s agency Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)