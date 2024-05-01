BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ chosen as hottest hit outside U.S.

“Seven” by Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS has been named the hottest hit outside the United States.

The song topped “The Hottest Hits Outside the U.S.” list, released by Billboard earlier this week, surpassing hits like Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” and Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” which came in second and third, respectively.

The ranking is based on the global chart performances, including online streaming and digital sales from over 200 countries, excluding the U.S., spanning from April 8 of last year to March 8 of this year.

Released on July 14, Jungkook’s solo debut song enjoyed immense global popularity, topping the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart for 15 consecutive weeks. It also became the fastest song to hit 1 billion streams on the global music streaming platform Spotify.