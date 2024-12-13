BTS’ Jungkook wins two 2024 BBMAs, marking 2 consecutive years of success

Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS clinched two awards at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, one of the major pop music awards in the United States.

The vocalist won in the Top K-pop Album and Top Global K-pop Song categories for his debut solo album titled “Golden” and its main track, “Standing Next to You,” respectively, during the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday (U.S. time).

It marks Jungkook’s second consecutive year winning at the BBMAs.

BTS’ Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

However, he could not attend the ceremony as he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea.

Other K-pop acts also made their marks at the awards. Boy group Stray Kids took home the Top Global K-pop Artist award, while Seventeen won the Top K-pop Touring Artist.

K-pop group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“We’re truly grateful to our fans, Stay, all over the world. We feel like we’re able to receive such a precious award and perform on a big stage like this all because Stay is by our side. All of this is thanks to our fans,” Stray Kids said in its acceptance speech.

Seventeen also shared a heartfelt message to its fandom, known as Carat, in a prerecorded speech.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing fans, Carat. We tried to make it up to you with good music and performances, but you always seem to find a way to surprise us with even more love. So thank you so much,” the group said.

K-pop group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Stray Kids delivered powerful performances of its hits “Chk Chk Boom” and “Jjam,” while Seventeen wowed the audience with its performance of “Love, Money, Fame.”

Global superstar Taylor Swift dominated this year’s BBMAs, taking home 10 awards, including the prestigious Top Artist award. With these wins, Swift has now accumulated 49 BBMAs trophies, becoming the most awarded artist in the history of the ceremony.