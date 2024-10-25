Don't Miss
BTS’ Jin to prerelease track of 1st solo album
October 25, 2024
Jin of K-pop supergroup BTS will unveil “I’ll Be There,” a prerelease track from his forthcoming first solo album “Happy,” on Friday, his agency said.
The song aims to uplift listeners who may feel weary and alone, reflecting Jin’s genuine desire to empower them through his music, BigHit Music said Thursday.
Jin shared a teaser video for the song’s music video on the official YouTube channel of Hybe Labels the same day.
The video features the vocalist in a rock-inspired look, showcasing a snippet of the track.
“Happy,” which is set for release Nov. 15, has six tracks, all centered around band music, with “Running Wild” serving as the lead single.