BTS’ Jin returns from military duty amid warm welcome from bandmates

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was discharged from his 18 months of mandatory military service Wednesday, with fans worldwide eagerly anticipating his return to the music scene.

After hugging his fellow soldiers in turn during a brief, teary farewell ceremony inside the 5th Army Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, 61 kilometers north of Seoul, the singer walked out of the compound at about 9 a.m. to be welcomed by his bandmates.

During his service, he served as an assistant drill instructor at the Army recruit training center there.

BTS member Jin waves after being discharged from the 5th Army Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, 61 kilometers north of Seoul, on June 12, 2024. (Yonhap)

After saluting in front of the main gate, Jin received a bouquet of flowers and was seen smiling brightly as he reunited with five of his bandmates — J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. RM, currently serving in a military brass band, marked the occasion with a celebratory saxophone performance of the band’s megahit single “Dynamite.”

BTS member Jin salutes at the main gate of the 5th Army Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, 61 kilometers north of Seoul, on June 12, 2024, after completing his mandatory military service. (Yonhap)

The members, who are all serving in the military, reportedly applied for leave to reunite in Seoul for a private celebration. Another member, Suga, was absent from the scene.

Jin waved to the gathered media and said, “Hi, ARMY!” in reference to the name of BTS’ global fandom. He then quickly climbed into a black minivan before departing the site.

Fans were absent as the group’s agency, BigHit Music, had requested they avoid visiting the scene to prevent overcrowding issues.

They welcomed and congratulated Jin’s return by watching the scene unfold through online live broadcasts, instead.

Banners and large balloons with messages from fans were seen near the road leading to the military compound.

The messages read, “Welcome back, Assistant Instructor Jin, who was discharged!” and “Cheering for Jin as he moves forward once again.”

BTS member Jin (L) hugs bandmate RM in front of the main gate of the 5th Army Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, 61 kilometers north of Seoul, on June 12, 2024, after completing his mandatory military service. (Yonhap)

The BTS star is scheduled to give out hugs to fans who won a raffle event at this year’s BTS FESTA, the annual celebration of the band’s debut anniversary, at the Seoul Sports Complex in southern Seoul on Thursday. Later in the day, Jin will hold a meet-and-greet event for fans that will also be livestreamed on the Weverse K-pop fan community platform. Jin is also expected to release a solo album later this year.

With his discharge, Jin became the first of BTS’ seven members to finish their military duty. After him, J-Hope is expected to be discharged from duty in October.

BTS is expected to return as a septet in 2025, when all of the members finish their military service.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.