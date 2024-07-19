BTS’ Jimin to drop 2nd solo album ‘Muse’

Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS will release a new solo album Friday while serving in the South Korean military.

The new EP, “Muse,” is scheduled to be out at 1 p.m., marking the singer’s first release in about one year and four months since his debut solo album, “Face,” in March last year.

BigHit Music, the group’s agency, introduced “Muse” as depicting the singer’s search for inspiration.

The album features seven love-themed songs, including the lead track “Who” and “Closer Than This,” a song dedicated to his fans which was released in December last year.

Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS is seen in this concept photo for his second solo album, “Muse,” provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Also among the b-side tracks are “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude : Showtime,” “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco),” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson)” and “Be Mine.”

Prereleased on June 28, “Smeraldo” debuted at No. 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, becoming Jimin’s fifth solo track to hit the chart.

Pdogg, the main producer behind “Muse,” shared the process of making the album and the behind-the-scenes story through BigHit, on behalf of Jimin, who is performing his military duty.

“We focused on fully reflecting the emotions Jimin felt while working on the music,” the producer said. “We worked in Los Angeles, and perhaps due to the city’s atmosphere, we created songs with a happy and positive energy.”

He said he tried to infuse the exciting feelings that come to mind when thinking of a muse into the tracks.

“The flow of emotions is reflected in the track order, so focusing on that while listening will make it even more enjoyable.”

Following the release, Jimin will give his first performance of “Who,” on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a prerecorded taping that’s scheduled to air at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday (Korean time).