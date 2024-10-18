BTS’ J-Hope returns from military service

J-Hope, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, was discharged from his 18 months of mandatory military service Thursday, becoming the band’s second member to complete his service after the eldest member, Jin.

J-Hope appeared outside the main gate of the 36th Army Infantry Division boot camp in Wonju, some 90 kilometers southeast of Seoul, where he served, around 10 a.m.

The dancer-rapper was seen smiling brightly as he hugged and received a bouquet of flowers from Jin, who was wearing black sunglasses and a red jacket. He was the only member visiting him as the other members — Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are performing their military service.

BTS member J-Hope salutes outside the main gate of the 36th Army Infantry Division in Wonju, some 90 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 17, 2024, after completing his mandatory military service. (Yonhap)

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.

J-Hope then saluted and waved back to the cheers from journalists who had gathered there.

Fans were advised by the group’s agency, BigHit Music, to avoid visiting the scene to prevent overcrowding issues.

“During my 18 months of military service, I performed duties as an instructor and marched a lot, so I saw many Wonju citizens. I want to thank the citizens who greeted and cheered for the soldiers. It was very touching.”

Jin, in particular, caught people’s attention by kneeling in front of J-Hope and holding a bundle of microphones on behalf of the press, which he took from a broadcasting staff member.

“During the service, I felt soldiers have been working hard, dedicating themselves, and doing so much for the country to protect it. I think it would be even more meaningful if the public showed such warm interest and love,” he went on saying. “Thank you for your great support, encouragement and love. I’ve been discharged healthy and well.”

He then got in a black minivan while singing the first line of a military song.

He continued to show his appreciation to the press and fans by blowing kisses through the window until the vehicle drove away.

J-Hope enlisted in April and had served as an assistant drill instructor there following his basic training.

Jin, who was discharged in June, has since been active, participating in a torch relay for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and preparing for the release of a solo project next month.

Following his discharge, J-Hope is also expected to resume individual activities, much to the excitement of his fans.