BTS’ J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart

K-pop superstar J-Hope’s new digital single “on the street” has entered the British Official Singles chart.

According to the chart updated Friday (British time), the song debuted at No. 37 on the Official Singles Chart Top 100, a notch down from Sza’s “Snooze.”

The BTS dancer-rapper dropped the song featuring American rapper and producer J. Cole on March 3 as a surprise present to his fans ahead of his planned enlistment in the military.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.