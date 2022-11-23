- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ video surpasses 1.6 bln YouTube views
The music video for global sensation BTS’ “Dynamite” exceeded 1.6 billion views on YouTube on Tuesday, becoming the second most-viewed video from the band, its management agency said.
The video for the megahit single released in August 2020 reached the milestone at 4:26 a.m., Big Hit Music said.
It became the K-pop septet’s second music video to surpass 1.6 billion views following “Boy with Luv.”
“Dynamite,” the first English-language song from BTS, is an upbeat disco-pop song about joy and confidence. The song made BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2020 and won the group its first Grammy nomination.
Including “Dynamite,” BTS now has 39 music videos with more than 100 million views.
This image, provided by Big Hit Music on Nov. 22, 2022, celebrates 1.6 billion YouTube views for the music video for BTS’ “Dynamite.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)