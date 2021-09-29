- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ ‘Butter’ ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
BTS’ megahit song “Butter” ranked No. 24 on this week’s Billboard’s main singles chart, marking its 18th week on the list.
The summery disco-pop number came in at 24th place on the Hot 100 chart updated Tuesday (U.S. time), falling six notches from last week.
Since its release on May 21, the K-pop sensation’s second English single has stayed within the top 25 on the competitive Billboard chart for 18 straight weeks.
Of them, a total of 10 weeks were spent at the top of the chart, the longest by any song released in 2021. “Butter” debuted atop the chart for the first week of June.
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This week the song also topped the U.S. music publisher’s Digital Song Sales chart for the 17th consecutive week.
It ranked No. 19 and No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, respectively.
Last week, the song earned a double platinum certification, which recognizes songs that receive 2 million certified units, including sales and streams, from the Recording Industry Association of America.