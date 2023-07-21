- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ ‘Beyond the Story’ becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller lists
K-pop giant BTS’ first official book, “Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS,” has topped New York Times bestseller lists.
According to the lists released by the U.S. newspaper Wednesday (U.S. time), the English version of the book shot to the top of this week’s bestseller lists for “hardcover nonfiction” books and “combined print & e-book nonfiction” books.
The book was published on July 9 in 23 different languages, including Korean, English and Japanese, to commemorate the group’s 10th anniversary.
It marks the first time that a book by a Korean author has topped the lists, according to the band’s agency, BigHit Music.
“Beyond the Story” is a collection of photos, essays and interviews that tell the story of BTS’ 10-year journey to become the global pop icon. The book also includes exclusive content, such as never-before-seen photos and videos.
It was co-written by Kang Myeong-seok, a Korean pop culture critic who interviewed the group, and BTS. The release date, July 9, is the birthday of the band’s passionate fan base, ARMY.
The book has been a huge success worldwide, topping Amazon’s bestseller lists in the United States, Britain, Brazil, Australia and Japan, as well as various weekly bestseller lists of South Korea’s online bookstores, such as Yes24, Kyobo and Aladdin.
“We have received offers to publish it in languages other than the 23,” a BigHit Music official said on condition of anonymity. “So, we’re considering translating it into other languages.”