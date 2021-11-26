- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Boy With Luv’ becomes first BTS video to top 1.4 bln YouTube views
The music video for the K-pop supergroup BTS’ 2019 hit “Boy With Luv” surpassed 1.4 billion YouTube views for the first time among videos from the group Wednesday.
“Boy With Luv,” the main track of the septet’s sixth EP “Map of the Soul: Persona,” hit the milestone at around 10 a.m., according to the group’s management agency Big Hit Music.
The feat was achieved about four months after the video passed the 1.3 billion mark.
The upbeat track, featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, was released in April 2019. It debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s main singles chart and stayed on it for eight consecutive weeks.
The EP, which also includes hit track “Mikrokosmos” and “Make It Right” featuring British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, had hit the top spot on Billboard’s main albums chart.
Including “Boy With Luv,” the K-pop giant now has a total of 35 music videos that have garnered more than 100 million views.
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows an image celebrating 1.4 billion YouTube views garnered by the music video of 2019 BTS hit “Boy With Luv.” (Yonhap)