Boy group SF9 confident about new EP with mysterious agent concept

K-pop boy group SF9 on Monday transformed into mysterious agents upon their return after six months with a new EP, “The Piece OF9.”

“We are very satisfied with this album, so I’ll call it the best of the band’s all albums in terms of its concept,” Jaeyoon, the team’s main vocalist, said during a media showcase for the EP in Seoul. “I think we’ll be able to show the public a new side of us through this album.”

Led by the lead single “Puzzle,” the EP consists of six tracks that include “Love Colour,” “New World,” “Fighter,” “Tight” and “Stay with Me.”

K-pop boy group SF9 performs during a media showcase for its 12th EP, “The Piece OF9,” in Seoul on Jan. 9, 2023, in this photo provided by FNC Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The EP marks SF9′s first release since “The Wave OF9,” the band’s 11th EP released, in July involving only six members.

The 12th EP involves seven members — Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani — as two other members — Inseong and Youngbin — started their mandatory military service in March.

Rowoon, who was unable to participate in the previous EP due to schedule clashes with a TV drama he was filming, joined this time.

“I had fun practicing the choreographies,” he said. “A video showing us practicing them was recently unveiled, where I could see everyone was really well prepared. Returning to the music scene after a long time, I also expect very much, and I think fans will like our stage performances.”

“Puzzle” is an English-Korean pop song based on punk music, which depicts emotions of facing the truth after putting together one’s puzzle pieces of doubt.

Zuho participated in composing and writing the lyrics for the song while Hwiyoung joined in penning the lyrics.

“I’ve been working on various songs, and this time, I got a chance to participate in the production of the lead single,” he said. “I wanted to make each and every one of them in a style different from my previous works. I asked the company to allow my participation because I knew what each member can do the best and what our own colors are, and thankfully they allowed me to join.”

SF9 debuted in 2016 under FNC Entertainment and is known for songs such as “Good Guy,” “Summer Breeze,” and “Trauma.”

When questioned if the members felt they have grown as artists in the past seven years, Chani answered, “I think my taste in music got better.”

Hwiyoung said, “I don’t know if I have grown as an artist, but I think I became more tolerant when I write lyrics or do things like that.”