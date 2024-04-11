BLACKPINK’s Lisa to release new solo music with U.S. label

Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release new solo music in partnership with RCA Records, a leading U.S.-based label, the singer and her own label Lloud Co. announced Thursday.

Lisa will also have full ownership of all her recordings under the partnership, according to the announcement.

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” Lisa said of the deal, in a statement. “Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”

One of Sony Music’s four flagship labels, RCA Records has been home to some of the biggest names in music, including A$AP Rocky, Becky G, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, and Latto.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s Lisa is seen in this photo provided by Sony Music Entertainment Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Lisa and Lloud Co.,” RCA Chairman and CEO Peter Edge and President and COO John Fleckenstein said in a joint statement. “Lisa is a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force. We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCA Records family.”

Lisa debuted as a soloist with the single “Lalisa” released in September 2021 and became the first female artist in South Korea to sell nearly 750,000 copies of her album in the first week of release.

“Money,” a track off the album, set records for the longest-charting song by a K-pop female soloist on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and the British Official Singles charts.

In addition, she has amassed over 100 million followers on Instagram, the most for any K-pop artist.

She is also set to make her acting debut with a role in Season 3 of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” No details about Lisa’s character have been revealed yet.