- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to release new solo music with U.S. label
Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release new solo music in partnership with RCA Records, a leading U.S.-based label, the singer and her own label Lloud Co. announced Thursday.
Lisa will also have full ownership of all her recordings under the partnership, according to the announcement.
“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” Lisa said of the deal, in a statement. “Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”
One of Sony Music’s four flagship labels, RCA Records has been home to some of the biggest names in music, including A$AP Rocky, Becky G, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, and Latto.
“We are incredibly proud to partner with Lisa and Lloud Co.,” RCA Chairman and CEO Peter Edge and President and COO John Fleckenstein said in a joint statement. “Lisa is a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force. We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCA Records family.”
Lisa debuted as a soloist with the single “Lalisa” released in September 2021 and became the first female artist in South Korea to sell nearly 750,000 copies of her album in the first week of release.
“Money,” a track off the album, set records for the longest-charting song by a K-pop female soloist on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and the British Official Singles charts.
In addition, she has amassed over 100 million followers on Instagram, the most for any K-pop artist.
She is also set to make her acting debut with a role in Season 3 of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” No details about Lisa’s character have been revealed yet.