BLACKPINK’s Jisoo establishes label for solo projects

Jisoo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has established her own label for solo activities, music industry sources said Thursday.

“I’m making a new beginning with the name ‘Blissoo’,” the singer wrote on social media the previous day.

“I would be grateful if you could watch over and support my journey with Blissoo,” she added. “I will always strive to be Jisoo who brings various happiness to my fans.”

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is seen in this photo captured from her Instagram account. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jisoo, who made her debut as a solo artist with “Flower” last year, will star in the upcoming fantasy film “Omniscient Reader,” marking her debut on the silver screen.

While the K-pop quartet has renewed their contract with YG Entertainment for group activities, all the members have decided not to extend their individual contracts.

Before Jisoo, members Jennie and Lisa have set up their own agencies, “Odd Atelier” and “Lloud,” respectively.

Industry insiders believe the remaining member Rose is also likely to establish her own label in the future.