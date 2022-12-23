- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ choreography video tops 1.3 bln views
The choreography video for “How You Like That,” a 2020 hit single by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube.
The group’s agency, YG Entertainment, said Friday the video hit the milestone at about 7:30 a.m., becoming the quartet’s fourth video with more than 1.3 billion views after “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love” and “Boombayah.”
The number is the largest for a K-pop choreography video, YG said, adding it took 2 1/2 years for the video to pass the threshold.
The song’s official music video had garnered 1.1 billion streams as of 9 a.m.
BLACKPINK is currently on a large-scale world tour expected to attract some 1.5 million global fans. The group finished the North American and European legs of the tour earlier this week and will perform in Asia and Oceania starting next year.
This image provided by YG Entertainment on Dec. 23, 2022, celebrates the surpassing of 1.3 billion views by the choreography video for BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)