BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop girl group with song surpassing 1 bln Spotify streams

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has achieved another milestone, with its 2020 hit single “How You Like That” surpassing 1 billion Spotify streams, the group’s agency said Thursday.

With this achievement, the quartet has become the only K-pop girl group to hit the historic milestone, according to YG Entertainment.

The band now boasts 32 songs with over 100 million streams each on the global music streaming platform.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Last year, the South Korean act was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s most-streamed girl group on Spotify.

Upon its release in June 2020, the single topped domestic music charts and reached No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 20 on the British Official Singles Top 100.

Its music video has also garnered more than 1.2 billion views on YouTube, with its choreography video amassing over 1.5 billion views.