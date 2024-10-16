Billlie makes full-group comeback with new EP

K-pop girl group Billlie made a comeback as a full group of seven members with the release of its fifth EP, “appendix: Of All We Have Lost,” on Wednesday.

The album marks the group’s first full-member release in nearly a year and seven months since its previous EP, “the Billage of perception: chapter three,” dropped in March last year.

The road back to the stage wasn’t easy for the septet, with members Suhyeon and Moon Sua taking a break from their group activities due to health reasons.

Suhyeon paused her career in June last year, and Moon followed three months later, dealing with personal challenges after the loss of her brother, boy group Astro’s Moonbin.

“It’s been a while since we all practiced together. We prepared joyfully, thinking about how to show a great performance to the fans who waited for us,” Moon said during a press showcase in Seoul a few hours before the album’s release. “We worked hard to show Billlie’s unique color and its growth. I participated fully to improve the quality of this album.”

Suhyeon, also back with the group now, expressed her gratitude.

“I thank my bandmates for filling my vacancy and working hard to keep Billlie shining during my recovery,” she said. “I’m happy that we can now perform together again.”

The EP is the group’s first release in 11 months, following “side-B: Memoirs of Echo Unseen,” the band’s first single album released in October 2023. According to Moon, the album touches on the theme of regaining long-forgotten memories. “We tried to express the process of realizing and regaining beautiful memories and precious emotions through music,” she explained.

The album consists of six tracks, including two lead tracks: “Memory Candy” and “Trampoline.” Notably, “Memory Candy” features lyrics written by K-pop diva IU, who collaborated with Billlie for the first time.

The band introduced “Memory Candy” as a track that not only tells the inner story of Billlie but also conveys a message to its fans, known as Belllie’ve.

“It’s about how we’ve regained precious memories and promises to be together forever,” she said.

Asked how the collaboration with IU was realized, Moon said, “She had been paying attention to us, which led to this opportunity. We were really thankful because we are all fans of hers.”

She added the group had covered IU’s latest hit song at a recent concert for fans.

“When we heard the news, we were all excited and motivated to work even harder. It felt like a dream come true.”

The second lead track, “Trampoline,” released earlier as a pre-release single, is a nu-jazz track that reminisces about childhood memories of jumping high on a trampoline.

“The song delivers a hopeful message about overcoming life’s challenges,” Haram said.

Billlie, who debuted in November 2021, is now approaching its third anniversary.

Looking ahead, the band shared its aspirations to be known as trustworthy artists.

“We hope our music and performances are highly regarded by our fans and listeners, so they will always trust in what we create,” Haram said.

Suhyeon added, “While chart success is great, we want to show Billlie’s growth before that.”