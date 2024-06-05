- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Aespa to make Japanese debut next month
South Korean girl group aespa will make its official debut in Japan next month with a single album, “Hot Mess,” the group’s agency said Monday.
The album due out July 3 will feature three Japanese original songs, including the title track “Hot Mess,” according to SM Entertainment.
The agency described the song “Hot Mess” as a high-energy dance track characterized by a distinctive saxophone sound and intense rap. It delivers a powerful message of self-empowerment with lyrics that declare, “I live my life my way,” the agency added.
In addition to the title track, the album includes “Sun and Moon,” a smooth R&B song with lyrics that envision a hopeful future together, and “Zoom Zoom,” which was previously featured as the ending theme for the 2023 Japanese TV animation “Beyblade X.”
The K-pop quintet will embark on its second world tour, “2024 aespa Live Tour – Sync: Parallel Line,” on June 29, performing in 14 big cities around the world, including Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Sydney, Melbourne, Macao and Bangkok.
Since its debut in November 2020 with the digital single “Black Mamba,” aespa has quickly risen to international fame, known for its innovative blend of virtual and real-world concepts.