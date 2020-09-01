With ‘Dynamite,’ BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100

BTS became the first South Korean artist to land at No. 1 on Billboard’s main singles chart in the United States on Monday.

“BTS achieves its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as ‘Dynamite’ debuts at the summit,” Billboard reported Monday, one day before its chart will be refreshed.

Previously, the highest-charting South Korean artist ever on the Hot 100 was soloist PSY with his 2012 viral hit “Gangnam Style,” which peaked at the No. 2 spot.

The only Asian to make it to the top of the Hot 100 in the past was Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto with “Sukiyaki” in 1963.

BTS has topped Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard 200, four times since May 2018, starting with “Love Yourself: Tear and following up with successive releases — “Love Yourself: Answer,” “Map of the Soul: Persona” and “Map of the Soul: 7.”

This photo, captured from the social media of Billboard, shows BTS’ “Dynamite” ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s main singles chart Hot 100 in the United States on Aug. 31, 2020, a day after picking up four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

But on the Hot 100, the septet had managed to go as high as fourth place with “ON,” the lead track from “7″ released in February. “Boy With Luv,” featuring American singer Halsey, peaked at No. 8 in April of 2019.