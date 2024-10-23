Age can’t stop Cho Yong-pil: K-pop legend’s triumphant return with 20th LP

South Korean music legend Cho Yong-pil proves that age is not a barrier to pursuing a career in music.

The 74-year-old singer made a monumental return Tuesday with the release of his 20th full-length album, aptly titled “20,” marking his first studio album in 11 years.

“Releasing new songs at over 70 is challenging, but I worked really, really hard,” he said during a press conference in Seoul to promote the album. Although he suggested “20″ might be his last, he added, “I’ll release new music again if there’s a good one.”

Singer Cho Yong-pil speaks during a press conference to promote his 20th full-length album, “20,” in Seoul on Oct. 22, 2024. (Yonhap)

Addressing the crowded press event, he admitted: “This kind of thing (press conferences) is a bit embarrassing to me. I’d rather be at a concert, which makes me happy. I feel nervous waiting backstage, but as soon as I come out, all the nervousness dissipates.”

On “20,” the veteran artist explored a variety of musical genres, including rock, electronica and ballad. The album features seven tracks, including the lead single, whose Korean title roughly translates to “That’s Alright,” and two other new songs, “Timing” and “Why.” All three songs were written by foreign composers.

The remaining four tracks — “Moment,” “Like Serengeti,” “Feeling of You” and “La” — were previously released as singles in 2022 and 2023.

The LP’s release, initially scheduled for last year, was delayed by about a year. When asked why, Cho explained: “I kept performing concerts, but making an album isn’t something that happens easily. It has to satisfy me. Often, I would create a song, but upon reviewing the sheet music the next day, I’d think, ‘Ah, forget it,’ and end up creating a different song. I’ve probably made hundreds of songs like that.”

“That’s Alright,” a motivational anthem for everyone navigating the challenges of modern life, features a guitar-driven sound and the refreshing quality of Cho’s vocals.

The music video for the song was also unveiled simultaneously with the release of the album’s digital version, featuring an impressive lineup of Korean actors, including Park Geun-hyeong, Jeon Mi-do, Lee Som and Byun Yo-han.

Introducing the lead track, Cho shared: “Last spring, I was watching a sports game on TV and noticed that the camera only focused on the winner, never showing the loser. So I wondered, ‘How must the loser feel?’ They must be upset and disappointed, but if it were me, I would think, ‘next time I’ll win, I’ll find strength. It’s okay to feel this way for now, just one more time.’” Cho shared this story with Lim Seo-hyun, who then penned the lyrics.

Cho debuted in 1968 as a member of the rock band Atkins. After spending a decade with various bands, including the Kim Trio, he launched his solo career with the hit single “Come Back to Busan Port” in 1976.

He rose to stardom through his first full-length album, which included hit tracks, such as “A Girl Outside the Window” and “Short Hair Girl.” The album was the first in K-pop history to sell a million copies in 1980.

Throughout his decades-long career, Cho has maintained his prominence, releasing 19 studio albums with iconic tracks, like “Candle Light,” “Dream” and “Leopard of Kilimanjaro,” while winning numerous awards and setting records in the music industry. He is the first artist in Korea to achieve both a million-selling album and total album sales exceeding 10 million copies.

Cho’s previous full-length album was “Hello,” his 19th, released in 2013. Tracks from the album, including “Bounce” and “Hello,” made a significant impact, dominating music charts at that time, even outperforming younger K-pop stars like Psy of “Gangnam Style.”

“I was lucky,” he said humbly of the success achieved with the album “Hello.”

Braving the rain, dozens of fans gathered outside the venue of the press event, holding banners to cheer for their favorite artist.

The physical version of the 20th studio album is scheduled to come out Nov. 1.

Following the release, Cho will hold concerts in Seoul on Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1.