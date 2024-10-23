‘Amazon Bullseye,’ an overly familiar comedy

“Amazon Bullseye” is a comedy that tries to blend cultural fish-out-of-water humor with a heartwarming sports narrative but ultimately misses the mark.

Directed by Kim Chang-ju, known for his 2021 thriller “Hard Hit,” the film follows the journey of Cho Jin-bong (Ryu Seung-ryong), a former national archery medalist who has fallen from grace and now finds himself on his company’s restructuring list.

In an unlikely twist, Jin-bong is assigned to coach the archery team of Bolledor, a fictional South American country, as part of his company’s gold mining project simply because of his archery background. During a turbulent helicopter flight over the Amazon, he crashes into a remote village and meets three indigenous warriors exceptionally skilled in archery.

Seizing the opportunity, Jin-bong convinces the Bolledor government to let these three warriors represent the country in an international archery competition in Seoul, five months away, instead of the originally selected athletes. He is promised that winning a medal would lead to protective measures for the warriors’ threatened village.

The villagers, fearing the loss of their ancestral land to gold mining, agree to participate in hopes of bringing global attention to their plight.

The film’s humor largely comes from cultural clashes and mishaps that occur after Jin-bong is captured by the villagers, as well as from the experiences of the Amazonian trio and the Korean-Bolledor interpreter Bbang-sik (Jin Sun-kyu) as they navigate modern-day Seoul. Scenes of the warriors struggling with city life and technology feel predictable and often rely on stereotypes that make the comedy overly familiar and at times uninspired.

What follows their arrival in Seoul is a series of training sequences and challenges, common in sports films. Jin-bong, the athletes and Bbang-sik grow closer as they live and work together for five months of intensive training in preparation for the world competition.

The second half of the movie adheres to a predictable sports movie formula, but the solid performances by Ryu Seung-ryong and Jin Sun-kyu bring some much-needed charm. Their chemistry provides occasional laughs and keeps the story afloat during slower moments. The Brazilian actors portraying the Amazonian warriors also contribute to a decent ensemble dynamic.

In conclusion, “Amazon Bullseye” is a lighthearted film that entertains without challenging its audience. It’s a modest addition to the genre, suitable for viewers seeking a simple, feel-good story, but it may disappoint those looking for originality or depth.

The film is set to be released Oct. 30.