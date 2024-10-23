- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS member J-Hope throws out ceremonial pitch in Korean Series
J-Hope, a member of the global K-pop sensation BTS, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the Korean Series in his hometown Wednesday.
Wearing a cap and a jacket bearing the Korean Series logo, J-Hope tossed the pitch prior to the second game of the South Korean baseball championship round between the home team Kia Tigers and the Samsung Lions at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul. J-Hope is from Gwangju.
J-Hope was discharged from mandatory military service last Thursday, and this was his first public appearance since then.
J-Hope enlisted in April and had served as an assistant drill instructor following his basic training. With four of the five other members still in the military, J-Hope is expected to focus on solo activities.