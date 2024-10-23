BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Mantra’

“Mantra,” the latest solo release from K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s Jennie, has entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The digital single debuted on the chart at No. 98, Billboard said Monday (U.S. time) on social media platform X.

The song has also performed well on Billboard’s global charts, reaching second place on the Billboard Global 200 and third on the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. charts.

“Mantra” is a powerful and energetic track that encourages everyone to shine in their own unique way, conveying a message of self-love and mutual support.

Following its release on Nov. 11, the track also ranked 37th on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart and topped iTunes’ Top Songs charts in 47 countries and regions, including the United States, Brazil and Singapore.