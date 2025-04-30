Day6 to drop new single next month

K-pop live band Day6 will return next month with a new digital single titled “Maybe Tomorrow,” the band’s agency has said.

JYP Entertainment announced the news on Monday night through its official social media accounts, along with a trailer video for the track, which is set for release on May 7.

In the video, the quartet shared their thoughts on “tomorrow,” the theme of the song.

Day6, known for hit songs such as “You Were Beautiful,” “Time of Our Life,” and “Happy,” will kick off a new world tour in Seoul with concerts from May 9 to 11 and May 16 to 18. The tour will then continue across 22 other countries and regions, according to the agency.