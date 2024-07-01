STAYC gets ‘cheeky and daring’ with 1st studio album

K-pop girl group STAYC on Monday promised to showcase a bold departure from its signature “teen-fresh” style with the release of its first full-length album, “Metamorphic.”

“In the past, we expressed our playful spirit through a blend of healing and teen-fresh vibes. This time around, we wanted to explore a more audacious side,” Sieun said during a media showcase for the album in Seoul.

The idea led the group to the album’s lead track, “Cheeky Icy Thang,” which Isa described as encapsulating a “cool like ice, hot and audacious” vibe. “It makes me feel like doing a catwalk anywhere,” she added.

K-pop girl group STAYC poses for a photo during a media showcase for its first full-length album, “Metamorphic,” at a concert hall in Seoul on July 1, 2024. (Yonhap)

This versatility in handling various song concepts sets STAYC apart from other groups, Sieun proudly added.

The album is packed with 14 tracks, including “Twenty,” marking a new chapter for STAYC, and “1 Thing,” a song reflecting the group’s independent growth.

For “Cheeky Icy Thang,” the group’s label High Up Entertainment’s chief producer, Black Eyed Pilseung, contributed to the songwriting and composition, adding a layer of established industry expertise to the track.

Since debuting in 2020 with “So Bad,” STAYC has quickly risen in the K-pop scene, recognized for their catchy tunes like “ASAP,” “Run2U” and “Teddy Bear.”

“Metamorphic” marks the sextet’s first studio album since its debut.

“It’s thrilling to release our first full-length album after four years,” Sumin said, adding that the album includes a song dedicated to fans, as well as unit and solo tracks.

“The tracks are of such high quality that we’re very confident in them. I believe our album has the potential to become a classic.”

Seeun added, “We aimed for perfection, which is why it took us four years to present this album. It’s significant for us, and we appreciate our fans’ patience and support.”