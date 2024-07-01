- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
STAYC gets ‘cheeky and daring’ with 1st studio album
K-pop girl group STAYC on Monday promised to showcase a bold departure from its signature “teen-fresh” style with the release of its first full-length album, “Metamorphic.”
“In the past, we expressed our playful spirit through a blend of healing and teen-fresh vibes. This time around, we wanted to explore a more audacious side,” Sieun said during a media showcase for the album in Seoul.
The idea led the group to the album’s lead track, “Cheeky Icy Thang,” which Isa described as encapsulating a “cool like ice, hot and audacious” vibe. “It makes me feel like doing a catwalk anywhere,” she added.
This versatility in handling various song concepts sets STAYC apart from other groups, Sieun proudly added.
The album is packed with 14 tracks, including “Twenty,” marking a new chapter for STAYC, and “1 Thing,” a song reflecting the group’s independent growth.
For “Cheeky Icy Thang,” the group’s label High Up Entertainment’s chief producer, Black Eyed Pilseung, contributed to the songwriting and composition, adding a layer of established industry expertise to the track.
Since debuting in 2020 with “So Bad,” STAYC has quickly risen in the K-pop scene, recognized for their catchy tunes like “ASAP,” “Run2U” and “Teddy Bear.”
“Metamorphic” marks the sextet’s first studio album since its debut.
“It’s thrilling to release our first full-length album after four years,” Sumin said, adding that the album includes a song dedicated to fans, as well as unit and solo tracks.
“The tracks are of such high quality that we’re very confident in them. I believe our album has the potential to become a classic.”
Seeun added, “We aimed for perfection, which is why it took us four years to present this album. It’s significant for us, and we appreciate our fans’ patience and support.”