State-run sports body investigating abuse allegations against Son Heung-min’s father at football academy
The state-run Korea Sports Ethics Center said Thursday it has launched an investigation into child abuse allegations against Son Woong-jung, a football coach and father of the Premier League star Son Heung-min.
An official at the center, which falls under the auspices of the sports ministry, said a complaint against the senior Son and two of his assistant coaches at Son Football Academy was filed last week and an investigation into the case is under way.
Son and the coaches are already under an investigation by prosecutors in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, where the academy is located, over charges that they have verbally and physically abused a player. One of the assistant coaches facing allegations is Heung-min’s older brother, Heung-yoon.
The official at the center said the parents of the player submitted video clips, recorded phone conversations and other pieces of evidence to the center.
Son Woong-jung has countered that much of the charges levied against him and his staff is not true and said he has not done anything that was not based on love for the players at the academy.
Video clips obtained and viewed by Yonhap News Agency earlier this month showed Son Woong-jung kicking a player during a match and other coaches hurling profanities at players.