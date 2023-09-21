- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘Slow Dancing’ by BTS’ V debuts at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
BTS V’s latest single “Slow Dancing” debuted at No. 51 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to the latest chart released Wednesday.
“Slow Dancing” is the lead track off his first solo album “Layover,” released on Sept. 8.
It marks V’s third entry on the chart with his individual works. He previously reached No. 79 with “Christmas Tree,” a song from the original soundtrack of a SBS TV drama, and No. 96 with “Love Me Again,” a prereleased track from “Layover.” No. 51 is his highest ranking ever on the competitive chart.
The album “Layover” landed on the Billboard 200 main albums chart at No. 2, tying V with his teammate Suga as the highest-charting K-pop soloist.
“Layover” also ranked second on Top Album Sales and Top Current Albums while “Slow Dancing” also debuted at No. 2 on Digital Song Sales and No. 3 and No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, respectively.
Meanwhile, Jungkook, another member of the K-pop juggernaut BTS, extended his status as the longest-running K-pop solo artist on the Global Excl. U.S. chart to nine consecutive weeks by topping the chart this week. He ranked second on the Global 200 chart.