Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS

A promotional video of K-pop superstars BTS introducing travel spots in the South Korean capital will go live this week, the Seoul city government said Thursday.

While the new coronavirus has put a brake on the global tourism industry, the city government said the video was aimed at “continuously inducing affection for Seoul and ‘hallyu,” while “positioning the city as a bucket list destination for fans” when the pandemic fades.

A promotional image featuring BTS provided by the Seoul city government and the Seoul Tourism Organization

The video was produced to allow viewers to feel as if they are traveling the capital, with each member of the septet introducing different features of the city. RM will focus on the “old but new” while Jin and Jungkook will showcase themes on “city break” and “scenic nature,” respectively.