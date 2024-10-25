- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Japan, China to hold talks in Tokyo next week
Senior diplomats of South Korea, Japan and China will hold talks in Tokyo early next week to discuss three-way cooperation, including plans for a summit of their leaders expected to take place next year, officials said Friday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won will meet with Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in the Japanese capital for the talks Monday, Seoul officials said.
“The three representatives will review the status of trilateral cooperation among their governments and discuss the future directions for advancing their cooperation,” the foreign ministry in Seoul said in a statement.
The meeting is expected to focus on discussing the arrangements and agenda items for a trilateral summit of the countries’ leaders, scheduled to take place in Japan early next year.
South Korea hosted the previous summit in Seoul in May.