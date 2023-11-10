NewJeans to be 1st K-pop girl group to perform at Billboard Music Awards

NewJeans will perform at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) for the first time as a K-pop girl group.

The South Korean quintet was chosen to perform at this year’s awards ceremony, the BBMAs announced on social media Wednesday (U.S. time).

The BBMAs are one of the three biggest U.S. pop music awards, alongside the Grammy Awards and American Music Awards.

BTS is the only K-pop group that has performed on the BBMAs stage.

“NewJeans was chosen to be a performer of the show for the first time as a K-pop girl group and in the shortest period of time after debut among K-pop groups,” the group’s agency, ADOR, said in a release.

At the upcoming awards ceremony, the group will perform “Super Shy” and “OMG,” both of which have charted on the Billboard Hot 100, according to the agency.

NewJeans was nominated for four awards with five entries at the ceremony — Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album for “Get Up,” as well as Top Global K-Pop Song for “Ditto” and “OMG.”

This year’s ceremony will be held virtually and livestreamed on Billboard’s official social media channels on Nov. 19.