NCT Dream’s ‘Candy’ winter EP sells 2 mln copies in preorders
South Korean boy group NCT Dream’s special winter EP, “Candy,” has surpassed 2 million copies in preorders, the group’s agency, SM Entertainment, said Monday.
A subunit of the K-pop supergroup NCT released the six-track EP digitally Friday and will release it physically later Monday.
It marks NCT Dream’s first release since “Beatbox,” the repackaged version of “Glitch Mode,” its second full-length album that came out in March. The two albums have sold a combined 3.61 million copies.
The six songs on the special winter album are the title track “Candy,” “Graduation,” “Tangerine Love (Favorite),” “Take My Breath,” “Moon” and “Walk With You.”
The main track is a remake of the song of the same name originally recorded by K-pop group H.O.T. in 1996. It currently has a high rank on the real-time songs charts of major domestic music services, including Melon, Genie and Flo, for the fourth day in a row.
A photo of K-pop boy band NCT Dream, provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)