NCT Dream to drop 3rd official album ‘ISTJ’ next month
June 14, 2023
K-pop boy group NCT Dream will release its third full-length album, “ISTJ,” next month, the group’s agency said Tuesday.
It is composed of 10 songs, including the title track, “ISTJ,” according to SM Entertainment.
The group will pre-release the track “Broken Melodies” on June 19 ahead of its official release, it said.
The upcoming album is the third studio album following “Beatbox,” its second album repackage released in May 2022.
NCT Dream, which consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung, debuted in 2016 as the third subunit of K-pop supergroup NCT.