- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
NCT Dream to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with online fan meeting
K-pop boy group NCT Dream will hold a virtual fan meeting in celebration of its fifth debut anniversary later this month, its management agency said Friday.
The online event, titled “Hot! Summer Dream,” will be livestreamed on the “Beyond LIVE” channel of internet portal operator Naver’s streaming platform V Live at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25, according to SM Entertainment.
The event will be accessible to those who buy tickets from V Live+ or local ticket distributor Yes24. The tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. Friday.
The seven-piece boy band has prepared various contents for the upcoming online meeting with fans, including talk shows, games and performances of its hit songs, SM Entertainment said.
Since debuting in 2016, the subunit of the boy band brand NCT has released songs like “Chewing Gum” and “Hot Sauce.”
In May, the group earned its first million-seller status with its debut studio album “Hot Sauce” and topped local music tracker Gaon’s album chart for the first half of this year.
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows the poster for K-pop boy band NCT Dream’s online fan meeting to be held on Aug. 25, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)