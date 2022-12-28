Don't Miss
NCT 127 to appear on CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’
December 28, 2022
K-pop boy band NCT 127 will appear on U.S. broadcaster CNN’s special live global coverage for New Year’s Eve celebrations, the group’s management agency said Wednesday.
NCT 127 will join an interview with host Kristie Lu Stout during “New Year’s Eve Live” slated for Saturday (local time) to send New Year’s greetings to fans and share their plans for the next year, SM Entertainment said.
The nine-member group debuted in 2016 as a subunit of the umbrella boy band NCT. While based in Seoul, it has also gained a large following overseas, especially in the United States.
K-pop boy band NCT 127 is seen in this photo provided by its management agency, SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)