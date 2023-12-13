- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Jimin, Jungkook join Army; all BTS members now on hiatus
Two more members of K-pop supergroup BTS began their mandatory military service Tuesday, ushering in a hiatus for all seven members.
Jimin and Jungkook entered the same military recruit training camp at the Army’s 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometers north of Seoul. The army unit is where their bandmate Jin is serving as an assistant drill instructor.
They were reportedly seen off at the camp by two other bandmates, Suga and J-Hope.
After receiving five weeks of basic training there, they will be assigned to active duty.
While some fans from countries such as Japan, Thailand, and Russia were spotted waiting outside the training camp for the arrival of their favorite stars, there was no major congestion resulting from a large-scale gathering of fans.
Instead of turning up in person, fans silently showed their support for Jimin and Jungkook by placing a bus wrapped with their photos and a large balloon bearing messages of support in front of the camp.
Banners with phrases like “We’ll wait for 3D’s Jungkook every day of the week” and “Jimin, come back in good health” could also be seen near the site.
With the latest enlistment, all seven members of the group will be on hiatus to fulfill their military duty.
On Monday, RM and V went to a boot camp in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, to start their service.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months.
The group and its agency, BigHit Music, were hoping the team would resume activities as a full group after the four — RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook — are discharged in June 2025.
Three older band members are already in service, with Jin, the oldest, being the first to join last December.
Jin and J-Hope are performing active duty, while Suga is serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in the country.
“I think it will be a lot of support to be able to enlist with Jungkook. I will come back after doing a good job,” Jimin said in a livestream on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, on Monday.
He once again took to Weverse to bid his farewell to fans before heading to the camp Tuesday.
Jungkook also said his goodbye to fans on a Weverse livestream earlier in the day.
“I’ll complete basic training well and salute you all in a dignified manner. Goodbye,” he said. “I’ll come back stronger.”
BTS has said it has prepared various content for the group’s devoted fans who will be waiting for their return.