Hybe’s global girl group Katseye launches with debut single
Hybe’s new international girl group Katseye released its first single, the K-pop company said Friday.
Titled “Debut,” the song features an upbeat, catchy melody that exudes confidence, making it a fitting summer release, according to Hybe, the company behind K-pop supergroup BTS and girl group NewJeans.
BTS choreographer and Hybe Executive Director Son Sung-deuk oversaw the group’s performance, while Gregory Ohrel, known for his work on Selena Gomez’s “Love On,” directed the music video for “Debut.”
The new group consists of six finalists from “The Debut: Dream Academy,” a global audition held in Los Angeles last year jointly by Hybe and Geffen Records, a U.S. record label.
The six are Sophia from the Philippines, Yoonchae from South Korea, Manon from Switzerland and U.S. members Lara, Megan and Daniela, according to Hybe.
Katseye will release a second single in July and an EP in August. The group is scheduled to appear at KCON LA 2024 on July 26-28.