Girl group aespa to drop new album next month
October 11, 2023
K-pop girl group aespa will unveil its fourth EP, “Drama,” on Nov. 10, the group’s agency said Wednesday.
According to SM Entertainment, the new album will consist of six songs of diverse genres, including the title track.
“Aespa will showcase more mature vocal charms and musical colors,” the agency said in a release.
Earlier this year, the K-pop quartet set a record for the biggest first-week sales for albums by a K-pop girl group with “My World,” its third EP that came out in May.
Preorders for the upcoming EP will be made available Wednesday at various music stores, both online and offline.