(G)I-dle drops 1st all-English EP ‘Heat’
October 6, 2023
K-pop girl group (G)I-dle released its first all-English EP especially targeting the North American market Friday.
The album, titled “Heat,” was rolled out at 9 a.m. and consists of five tracks, according to Cube Entertainment, the group’s agency.
Leading the album is “I Want That,” a song that combines a bass and club dance beat that adds a kitschy atmosphere with the members’ powerful vocals.
The song’s music video featuring Korean actor Park Jung-min was also released simultaneously with the EP.
The EP is available on various global music platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.