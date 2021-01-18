Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   ‘Gangnam Style’ star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary

‘Gangnam Style’ star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary

January 18, 2021

 Psy, the singer-producer behind the 2012 viral sensation “Gangnam Style,” has celebrated his 20-year music career with a special social media post, his agency said Monday.

“Psy’s 20th debut anniversary … Congrats, @psy_oppa,” P Nation, the singer-producer’s agency — which he founded in 2018 — wrote on its Twitter and Instagram accounts, posting a special video and photo celebrating the career anniversary.

Psy, who debuted in 2001 with the album “Psy from the Psycho World!,” made a huge splash on the local music scene with lead track “Bird.” The then-rookie singer’s exotic and humorous outfit, dance and lyrics sent shock waves, earning him the nickname “weirdo singer.”

This screenshot from music label P Nation's Instagram account on Jan. 18, 2021, shows a photo marking Psy's 20th anniversary. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This screenshot from music label P Nation’s Instagram account on Jan. 18, 2021, shows a photo marking Psy’s 20th anniversary. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The singer, whose real name is Park Jae-sang went on to build a solid discography with hit songs like “Champion,” “Entertainer,” “Right Now” and “Napal Baji.”

While Psy had already built a reputation as a singer with strong performances in his home country, the ultimate breakthrough came with the 2012 hit “Gangnam Style” that propelled him to global stardom.

The song surged to No. 2 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 — an unprecedented record for Korean artists — and YouTube views counts for the music video hit a record 1 billion.

The viral success prompted Psy to sign up with a U.S. management firm and label. He later released follow-up tracks, such as “Gentleman” and “Hangover,” which saw moderate success.

The singer has not released new music since his eighth album “4X2=8″ in 2017. He has since founded the agency-label P Nation, managing artists like Hyuna, Crush, Jessi and Heize.

mlee@yna.co.kr

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes