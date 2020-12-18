Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   ‘Dynamite’ becomes 6th BTS music video to hit 700 mln YouTube views

December 18, 2020

The music video of “Dynamite,” K-pop superstar BTS’ 2020 megahit song, has racked up 700 million views on YouTube, its agency said Friday.

The video surpassed the mark at around 9:41 p.m. Thursday, just four months after its release, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS now has six music videos that have more than 700 million views on the global video-sharing website, including “DNA,” “Boy with Luv,” “Fake Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” and “Idol.”

The disco-pop single “Dynamite” has been breaking records since it dropped, becoming the first song by a South Korean artist to top Billboard’s main singles chart. It has stayed on the chart for 16 weeks.

The video attracted a record traffic of 3 million concurrent viewers upon its premiere on YouTube on Aug. 21, garnering over 100 million views in 24 hours globally.

Meanwhile, the K-pop act’s latest album “BE” and its main track “Life Goes On” also made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts last month. “Life Goes On” was the first No. 1 sung predominantly in Korean in the chart’s 62-year history.

This image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Dec. 18, 2020, celebrates the 700 million-view milestone on YouTube for the BTS music video "Dynamite." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows a concept photo of BTS' new album "BE," released on Nov. 20, 2020. The South Korean megastar made history with the album's title song "Life Goes On," which on Nov. 30 became the first-ever non-English song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the music chart's 62-year history. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Dec. 18, 2020, celebrates the 700 million-view milestone on YouTube for the BTS music video “Dynamite.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

