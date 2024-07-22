Disney+’s ‘Moving’ wins grand prize at Blue Dragon Series Awards

The Disney+ sci-fi action series “Moving” clinched the grand prize at the third edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards (BDA) on Friday.

Based on Kang Full’s popular webtoon of the same name, “Moving” tells the story of a group of individuals with extraordinary abilities who hide their true abilities from the world to protect their families from danger.

Since its debut in August 2023, the series quickly rose to prominence, becoming Disney+’s most-watched Korean original production of the year. It had been considered a strong contender for the top award.

Netflix’s Korean original series “Daily Dose of Sunshine” secured the best drama award for its sensitive and balanced depiction of individuals grappling with mental health challenges.

Adapted from Lee Ra-ha’s Naver webtoon of the same title, the series centers on Jung Da-eun, an empathetic nurse portrayed by Park Bo-young. The narrative unfolds in a psychiatric ward, where Jung and her patients navigate a spectrum of mental health conditions, from paranoia to obsessive-compulsive disorder, offering a nuanced look at the complexities of mental health care.

Park clinched the best actress award for her compelling performance in the series, while Im Si-wan secured the best actor accolade for his role in “Boyhood,” a web series available on the Coupang Play platform.

Established in 2022, the annual awards ceremony is organized by Sports Chosun, the same company behind the prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards. Now in its third year, the event aims to recognize outstanding series on various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and TVING.