‘Checkmate’ becomes first million seller from ITZY
K-pop girl group ITZY has recorded its first million seller with its latest album, “Checkmate,” the band’s agency said Thursday.
Released on July 15, the group’s fifth EP passed the 1 million threshold Wednesday afternoon, JYP Entertainment said, citing data from the country’s benchmark Circle Chart.
The EP earned the group its first top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 main albums chart by debuting at No. 8 later in the month.
The quintet began the first world tour since its debut, with concerts in Seoul early last month. The tour will be continued in eight U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston and New York, until Nov. 13.
On Oct. 5, the group is scheduled to drop its second Japanese-language single.
The single will contain four tracks, including the lead single “Blah Blah Blah” and “Can’t Tie Me Down,” according to JYP.
A concept photo of girl group ITZY for its fifth EP, “Checkmate,” provided by JYP Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)