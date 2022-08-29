Busan preparing to successfully host BTS’ 100,000-person concert

The city government of Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city, is busy establishing transportation, safety and quarantine measures for an unprecedentedly large audience at the BTS concert there in October, officials said Monday.

K-pop superstars BTS recently announced a massive live concert in Busan, 450 km southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 15 to support the city’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

This file photo shows a former glass factory site in northeastern Busan, which has been selected as the venue of the BTS concert on Oct. 15, 2022. (Yonhap)

The one-day concert, titled “BTS <Yet to Come> in Busan,” will take place on a makeshift stage to be installed in Gijang, northeastern Busan, in front of 100,000 fans, the largest number of spectators for a single-day BTS concert here, the group said.