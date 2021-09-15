BTS to hold online concert next month

This promotional image provided by Big Hit Music shows BTS’ upcoming online concert “Permission To Dance On Stage.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The upcoming online event came as the seven-piece act officially scrapped its planned world tour, “BTS Map of the Soul Tour,” last month. The global concert tour was set to go through 18 countries, including the United States, Japan and Germany, starting in April last year, but it has been put off for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.