BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy on Sunday (U.S. time) announced the full performers lineup for the 63rd Grammys. BTS is among 22 listed musicians, including Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone, that will perform at the event this coming Sunday.

It is the first time that a South Korean artist will perform at the Grammys as a nominee.